Marie Norton was born July 8, 1923. She died at home in Falkner, Mississippi with family at the age of 97 on May 29, 2021. She was the oldest of 10 children, a homemaker, she enjoyed sewing, quilting, crochet, painting, growing flowers and houseplants, and was an avid reader. For many years, she was a member of a pen pal club called "The 23'ers" made up of ladies across the country that were born in 1923. Some were born on the same day as her and known as her birthday twins. She loved receiving their letters and writing to them and had occasional visits. She had a special love for all of her family and looked forward to family get togethers, especially birthday parties and Christmas. In later years, she had the companionship of her much loved cats, Goldie and Josey Wales. She was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years: Jim Norton; parents: Marthon Stagner and Harriett Jones Stagner; a son-in-law: Mike Miller; a great-grandson: Jacob Brown; five brothers, three sisters of which she was the oldest: Marathon Stagner, Charlie Stagner, Joe Stagner, Jimmy Stagner, Bobby Stagner, Annie Mae DeCanter, Margaret DeCanter, and Glenda (Gen) Decanter. She is survived by two daughters: Betty Sue Miller of Ripley, MS, Peggy Brown (Peanut) of Falkner, MS; four grandsons: Andrew Brown (Ashley) and daughters: Haley and Katelyn of Falkner, MS, Tyler Brown of Falkner, MS, Lance Brown (Hannah) and son: Charles of New Albany, MS, and Michael Brown (Sarah) and children: Nate and Harley of Ripley, MS; one sister: Ellen Clark of Blue Mountain, MS and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be at the McBride Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 from 10:00 a.m.-1:00. The service will begin at 1:00 p.m. Bro. Andrew Brown will be officiating. Internment will be at Old Enon Cemetery in Middleton, TN. Pallbearers will be: James Brown, Andrew Brown, Tyler Brown, Lance Brown, Haley Brown, Katelyn Brown. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc. ~ Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
