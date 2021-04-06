Jerry Norton SR., 70, passed away on Tuesday, April 06, 2021 at the Longwood Nursing Facility. He was a retired truck driver and he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed watching football and was an avid Ole Miss and New Orleans Saints fan. He was a Christian. There will be no public service. He is survived by two daughters, Sherry Norton (David) and Crystal Norton; grandchildren, Jacob Norton, Steven Sims, Destanie Magers, Evan Frederick; (7) great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Guy Ponder and Ophelia Hudson Norton; his wife, Patricia Norton; son, Jerry Wayne Norton JR.; three brothers and one sister. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

