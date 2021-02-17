Tupelo, MS- Christine Edwards Norwood passed away at the North Mississippi Medical Center on February 12, 2021. AN EXTRAORDINARY WOMAN WITH MANY NAMES: Chris, Madea, Mother, Granny Chris Norwood, Grandma, Auntie, Aunt Chris, Mama Chris, Mrs. Chris, Cousin Chris, Chris-ta-lena, Ms. Quick. A TIME FOR YOU TO BE BORN: Christine Edwards was born to the late Curley and Emma Mae Harper Edwards on July 11, 1933. Chris accepted Christ at an early age at Palmetto CME Church and later joined Lane Chapel CME Church. After much prayer, she joined Mt. Pleasant Chesterville M.B. Church with her husband, where she remained a faithful member until her death. A TIME TO PLAY: Chris graduated from George Washington Carver High School in 1953. She was an awesome basketball player...AKA...The G.O.A.T. (The greatest of all time). Up until her death, she boasted about her all-time story of Coach "Fessor Gusta" not taking the team to a tournament because she was sick and could not play. The G.O.A.T. also applies to her fishing abilities. She would boast about out fishing Steve and Jeff; however, her numbers were always inflated...Chris, Steve, and Jeff would rather fish than eat any day of the week. In her later years, she enjoyed playing tonk with Mary, Wilbert, and Lura and taking their dimes and nickels. She also enjoyed cheering for the Tupelo Golden Waves basketball and football teams. A TIME FOR HOLY MATRIMONY June 23, 1953, she was united with "THE LOVE OF HER LIFE" Phil "Steve' Norwood. A TIME TO MULTIPLY: Chris' legacy lives on. The best mother ever, gave birth to five children: Larry Norwood, Brenda Norwood DePriest, Alex Phil Norwood Sr., Rhonda Norwood Jones (deceased), and Jeffery Norwood. However, she did not stop there: In addition to her five children, she and Steve raised their first grandchild, Corey A. Norwood, a niece, Christine "Bobbie" Townsend Anderson, and nephew Walter Townsend Jr. Welllllllllll, it gets better...they reared thirteen other children in their home and cared for two elderly relatives. A TIME TO WORK: Chris and Steve owned the first franchised convenient store, Mr. Quick, on North Green St. in Tupelo. She was also the first black salesclerk employed at Sears and Roebuck, where she later retired. A great and loving servant, she was, all the days of her life. Chris was a devoted Christian and carried out various duties at Mt. Pleasant Chesterville M.B. Church. A TIME TO CHERISH: Chris' love for all and her loving memories will forever be cherished by Larry, Brenda, Alex (Teresa), and Jeff (Patricia), fourteen grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren, one sister: Betty E. Reese, two sisters-in-law: Freddie Norwood and Betty Chaney, son-in-law, Dr. Samuel T. Jones, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, whom she loved with all her heart. A TIME FOR EVERLASTING LIFE: CHRIS' AWESOME GOD, that she taught us about, prayed to, cried to, talked to, loved, and trusted, saw that she was getting weary and on February 12, 2021, he said, "MY DEAR ANGEL, YOUR WORK ON EARTH IS DONE, IT'S TIME TO COME HOME AND TAKE YOUR REST." The Walk-Through Viewing will be held at the Grayson-Porter's Mortuary on Thursday, February 18, 2021, 4:00 until 7:00. Funeral Service will be private but will be livestreamed on Grayson-Porter's Mortuary face book page Online condolence can be made to the Norwood family at www.grayson-porters.com
