NEW ALBANY -- Louis H Norwood, 96, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at his home in New Albany. Services will be on Wednesday September 25, 2019 12:00 Noon at Watson Grove M.B. Church 521 East Bankhead St, New Albany the body will lie in state two hours prior to service 10:00 a.m. until 11:50 a.m. No. Visitation will be on Tuesday Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in New Albany. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home is in charge of service.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.