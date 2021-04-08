David Nowell, 56, passed away Wednesday, April 07, 2021, at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis, TN. Services will be on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 2 pm at Strickland Church of Christ. Visitation will be on Saturday from 11-2 at Strickland Church of Christ. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.

