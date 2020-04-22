Barba Ann Nowlin, 79, died Wednesday April 22, 2020 at The Meadows Assisted Living in Fulton. She was born in New Albany on June 8, 1940 to the late Hilton "Puddin" and Tishy Raines Cobb. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to sew and in her later years she loved coloring. She was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date and time. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by two sons, Bro. Butch Nowlin (Patricia) of Greenville, MS and Shawn Nowlin (Marietta) of Mantachie, MS; six grandchildren, Patrick Nowlin (Mandi), Benjamin Nowlin (Carla), Bryon Nowlin (Ashley), Chance Nowlin, Jordyn Turner (Brandon) and Blayne Sturgeon; ten great-grandchildren; two sisters, Vickie Beavers (Dale) and Mary Smith (Glen); two brothers, Hilton Cobb (Judy), and Larry Cobb (Janice). She was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters, Jean Brown, Billie Baker, Sharon Gordon and Cindy Whiteside. For online condolences and guest registry please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
