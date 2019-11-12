RIENZI -- Judy Hooper Nowlin, 49, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 2 pm at Greater Life United Pentecostal Church. Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 5-8 pm at the church. Burial will follow at Hinkle Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.

