BOONEVILLE -- Ralph B. Null, 71, passed away Monday, April 06, 2020, at Longwood Community Living Center in Booneville. Services will be on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Due to CDC guidelines there will not be visitation Burial will follow at Little Hope Pirmitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

