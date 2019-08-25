Billy Tillman Nunley, 77, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was born April 5, 1942, to Walker and Ruby Nunley. He worked for Spun Steel and Quartet before retiring. He enjoyed hunting, farming, caring for animals and being outdoors. A Celebration of Life service will be Monday, August 26, 2019, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Donnie Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Smith Chapel Cemetery. He is survived by one son, Jesse Walker (Sabrina) Nunley; three daughters, Wendy (Shawn) Reeder, Jennifer Nunley and Kimberly (Brent) Henderson; one brother, Sydney (Wanda) Nunley; and 13 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother; and six sisters. Visitation will be Sunday from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.

