IUKA, MS -- Carlee E. Nunley, 94, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Tishomingo Manor in Iuka, MS. Graveside services will be on Friday, August 14, 11 a.m. at Tishomingo City Cemetery, Tishomingo, MS. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 13, 6-8 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS. Burial will follow at Tishomingo City Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home of Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. 

