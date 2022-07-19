Marty Lee Nunley, 73, passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, at her home in Saltillo. She was born September 14, 1948, to Robert and Luna Grooms. She was a 1966 graduate of New Site High School, in 1968 became a nurse, and later became a Nurse Practitioner. She was a member of the National Nurse Practitioner Association and National VA Response Team. She enjoyed going to places where she had never been before, and was an avid Star Trek fan. A Celebration of Life will be at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, July 21, 2022, at McMillan Funeral Home. Visitation will be Thursday from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Benard Larry Nunley; three sons, Chris McDonald, Brandon Kirk Nunley and Nathan Eric Nunley; two sisters, Beverly (Jackie) Hamblin and Stella Edge; two nephews, Michael Edge and Marcus Edge; four nieces, Christie Woodard, Victoria Burns, Elesha Sample and Ashley Sherit; and six grandchildren, Heaven, Elise, Madelyn, Taylar, Kaitlyn and Tannon. She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Lorrine Mizzell; one brother, Robert Lee Grooms; and one brother-in-law, Marshall Edge. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.