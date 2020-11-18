Joyce Marie Hopper Nutt departed this life on November 16, 2020, at the age of 91. Born in 1928, into a farming family, Joyce grew up in the Great Depression and saw all three brothers go to war. She worked for 31 years at Foot Caress Shoe Company in Ripley, retiring to cook for her family and community and became a regular visitor in the local nursing homes. She wrote hundreds of cards to the sick, the lonely, and the suffering, always pointing them to the Saviour of sinners as the only cure for every ailment. Her sweet smile and ever-ready prayers are missed already by her church, her community, and her family. Her life was unmarked by any great accomplishment (according to the world), but was extraordinary by being one in which she laid up treasures in Heaven and not earth, by the amazing grace of God. She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Strevel, her son in law, Jimmy McAlister, nine grandchildren, and twenty great grandchildren, all of whom love her dearly. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Sharon McAlister, her son in law, Mike Strevel, her three brothers, Alvis Hopper, Buford Hopper, Elmo Hopper, and her one sister, Martha Cunningham. She is the daughter of the late William Joseph and Almedia Hopper of Falkner, Ms. The family of Ms. Nutt request that all memorials be sent to Providence Primitive Baptist Church, 20840 Hwy 15 Falkner, MS 38629. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Mrs. Nutt's family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
