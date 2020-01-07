Betty Jane Mattis O'Neal, 71, died at her residence in Plantersville after a brief battle with lung cancer. Betty was born in Chicago, IL on March 18, 1948 to the late Louis and Effie Mae Mattis. She grew up there and married Charles Keith O'Neal on October 3, 1965 after his return from military service. Betty and Charles had three children and lived in Illinois, Ohio, and moved to the Tupelo area 19 years ago. A Baptist, Betty spent her working life in the clothing manufacturing industry where she was a material cutter. She enjoyed sewing and spending time with her family. A celebration of her life will take place at 6 PM Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral. Visitation will be from 4PM-service time on Thursday only at Holland-Tupelo Chapel. Interment will be in Indiana. For those who may be unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming. (662 840 5000). Betty is survived by her husband, Charles K. O'Neal, of Plantersville; her daughters, Kelly O'Neal and Laura O'Neal Berry (Danno), both of Elkhart, Indiana; her son, Charles K. "Chuck" O'Neal, Jr. and wife Stacy of Rolling Prairie, Indiana; eleven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; as well as her half brothers and sisters, and her in-laws on the O'Neal side. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
