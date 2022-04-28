Gladys Unita "Jackie" O'Neal, the widow of George O'Neal, died Tuesday, April, 26, 2022 in Mobile. Jackie was born on August 2, 1931 in Tupelo. She is one of two daughters of the late Carl Elmo Ballard and late Sally Bishop Ballard. She is the mother of Ann O'Neal Minor and Lynn O'Neal both of Mobile, Alabama. Jackie also leaves behind her three grandchildren, Aaron and Matthew Minor both of Brandon, and Brandi Wright of Mobile; two great-grandchildren, Quinn Minor and Soren Minor; and one sister, Jo Boland. Visitation will be 12:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Private Burial will follow at Lee Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.