Sally Jean O'Neil, 64, a resident of Saltillo and wife of Fredrick O'Neil departed this life on Wednesday evening, October 23, 2019 at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo following an extended illness. A private Celebration of Life Service for family members is planned. Arrangements will be provided by the New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care at the intersection of Highway 30 and Bankhead. Mrs. O'Neil was a native of Torrence, CA before moving with her family to North Mississippi. She was employed as a bookeeper for the Porterville Ford Auto Agency in California before her retirement four years ago. Mrs. O'Neil will be remembered as a "Work-a-holic" and for having a great love for all animals that included her pet dog (Dannie). In earlier years she enjoyed both bowling and bingo. Mrs. O'Neil looked forward to holidays and special times with her much loved family. In addition to her husband she is survived by her children, Jennifer Anderson (Christopher) of Saltillo, Tammy Rider of Washington State, Michael Rider (Linda), and Tommy O'Neil both of California, a sister, Sandra Booth of Simi Valley, CA, a brother, Tom Booth (Brenda) of Minnesota, ten grandchildren, and one great grand daughter. New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the O'Neil family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com
