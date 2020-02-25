George Samuel Oakley, 80, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Mockingbird Assisted Living in Booneville. He was born in Booneville on November 5, 1939, to George Enoch Oakley and Virginia Franks Oakley. He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church. George was a 1958 graduate of Booneville High School where he was a High School Prep All-American Basketball player. He attended Mississippi State University and earned his Bachelor of Arts and Masters Degree in Guidance and Counseling. During his time at Mississippi State he was a member of the basketball team that won 3 SEC Championships. He enjoyed playing golf and was an avid Mississippi State Bulldog fan. Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Booneville Funeral Home with Bro. Ricky Bishop officiating. Visitation will start at 11:00 AM and go until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in Booneville Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his sons, Greg Oakley (Roxanne) of Guntown and Jon Oakley (Belinda) of Southaven; one brother, Bob Oakley (Doll) of Louisville; one sister, Gaye Calhoun (Billy) of Oxford; a granddaughter, Eliza Oakley; a grandson, Judson Oakley; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Pallbearers will be Bill Calhoun, David Calhoun, Sean Oakley, Bill Ward, Jr., Keith Steiner, John Andy Ward, Manfred Saylors, and Joe Grooms. Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Dillard, Kermit Davis, Sr., Dalton Garner, and Dr. David Greenhaw. Memorials may be made to Christ United Methodist Church Youth Fund 138 Cr 7200, Booneville, MS 38829. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
