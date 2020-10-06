SALTILLO -- Lester Oakman, 73, passed away Saturday, October 03, 2020, at at his daughter's home in Knoxville, TN. Services will be on Saturday at 11 am at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10-11 Burial will follow at Lee Memorial Park.

