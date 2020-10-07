Lester H. Oakman, 73, passed away peacefully in his daughters' home in Knoxville TN on Saturday, October 3, 2020, after a lengthy illness surrounded by both of his children. He was born May 23, 1947 in LaHarpe, IL to Vernice and Earlean Oakman. After retiring from the Air Force, he moved his family to Shannon Ms. He worked for Barbers Milk then for Heritage Plastics Co. until retirement. He lived at the Saltillo Fishing Club for the last 25 years. He enjoyed playing golf, listening to audio books, watching sports, spending time with family and friends and spoiling his fur-baby Sophie. Services will be 11 AM Saturday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with his brother-in-law, Zane Lee officiating. Burial with military honors will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his two children, James Oakman (Sissy) of Madison and Janet Roberson (David) of Knoxville, TN; his mother, Earlean Walker of Knoxville, TN; two sisters, Jodie Lee (Zane) of Mendenhall and Izetta Stigers of Hinesville, GA; two brothers, Leland Walker, Jr. of Norcross, GA and Fred Walker of Alabama; two grandchildren, LeAnn Roberson of Knoxville, TN and Petty Officer Third Class Lance Roberson (Mina) of Norfolk, VA; one great-granddaughter, Elena Roberson of Norfolk, VA; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Vernice Oakman; his step-father, Leland Walker, Sr.; his wife, Julia A. Oakman; one brother, Retired MSG Kenny Walker. Visitation will be 10 - service time Saturday. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
