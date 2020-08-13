42, passed away on Tues., Aug. 11, 2020 at her residence in Shannon. Shakila Dilworth was born to the late Louis Oaks and Denita Milan on May 15, 1978 in Memphis, TN. Shakila was a graduate of Shannon High School and a member of Poplar Springs Church. Shakila Dilworth is survived by her mother; Denita Milam-Oaks of Shannon. One daughter; Keyasia Dilworth. One son; Jaquez Dilworth. Four sisters; Ayesha Oaks of Tupelo, Kiffany Bonds,-Moore of Memphis, Patrivi Daniels of Tupelo. Terrelle Greenleaf of Memphis. Two brothers; Marcus Miliam of Memphis and Louis Sanders, Jr. of Memphis. The visitation will be Sat., Aug. 15, 2020 from 4-6 p.m.at Williams Memorial. Face Masks are mandatory with a walk-in/walk-out policy. The service will be on Sunday, Aug., 16, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Poplar Springs Cemetery with Rev. Micheal Chalmers officiating. Safety measures will be followed. Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.