69, passed away on Thurs., March 18, 2020 at his residence in Shannon. Louis Charles Oaks was born to his late parents, John Hayes Atkison, Jr. and Ruthie Oaks on Jan. 23, 1951 in Shelby Co. Mr. Oaks was a supervisor at Tupelo Fiber and also served as the president of the Steward Board. He was a member of the male choir at the Poplar Springs Church. Mr. Louis Charles Oaks is survived by his wife ; Denita Milam of Shannon. 5 daughters; Shakila Oaks of Shannon, Ayesha Oaks of Tupelo, Patriciva Daniel of Tupelo, Terrelle Greenleaf of Memphis, and Kiffany Bonds of Memphis. 2 sons; Louis Oaks, Jr. of Memphis, TN and Marcus Milam of Memphis, TN. 2 sisters; Velmond Johnson of Savannah, Ga and Corine Jones (Bobby) of Savannah, Ga. 2 brothers; John Atkison III of Memphis, TN and Ulysses Atkison (Sharon) of Memphis, TN. There are also 18 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. The visitation will be at 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Sat., March 28, 2020 one hour before the service at the Williams Memorial Chapel with a walk-in/walk-out mandatory policy implemented. The service will follow immediately after at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Michael Chalmers officiating. The burial will follow at the Poplar Springs church cemetery. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
