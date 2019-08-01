Mildred Louise Parker Oathout, 89, died Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Sanctuary Hospice House. She was born in Water Valley, November 21, 1929 to Daniel Felto and LaDelle Doris Parker. On October 15, 1979, she married Howard "Pat" Oathout. In 1980, Mildred retired from Rockwell International in Grenada after working as a secretary for many years. She loved spending time with her family and working crossword puzzles and was an exceptional gardener. She was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include five daughters, Dew White and her husband, Laird Bagnall of Columbus, Dianna Davis of Starkville, Suzanne White and her husband, Bill Hunt of Grenada, Linda W. Huddleston and her husband, Tony of Tupelo and Janet White and her husband, Dennis Holloway of Jacksonville, Florida; five grandchildren, Brad Crafton of Denver, Colorado, Wayne Holloway of Jackson, Lauren Tate of Tupelo, Chelsea Walker and her husband, Andrew of Brandon and Reed Davis and his wife, Paige of Starkville; six great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Howard "Pat" Oathout; two sisters, Sue Davis Bridges and Clara Smith; and one brother, William F. Parker. Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 in Woodlawn Memorial Park, Grenada. Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, PO Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803 or the charity of your choice. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
