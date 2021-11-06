Norman Kelly O'Connor, 90, passed away on Friday, November 5, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center- West Point. He was born on January 17, 1931 in Aberdeen to the late Michael Daniel O'Connor, Sr. and Lillie Mae Belue O'Connor. Norman attended Aberdeen School and at the age of 18, he enlisted into the United States Army. He honorably served in Germany during the Korean Conflict. He married Madge Mae Janway on January 25, 1952. Together they moved to Fort Worth where Norman retired after 37 years of service from the City of Fort Worth as a surveyor. Always staying busy, he enjoyed working on cars and gardening. While in Texas, they attended Friendship Baptist Church in Hurst where he faithfully served as deacon, treasurer and many other capacities. He is survived by his daughter, Karen Kay O'Connor, Aberdeen; grandson, Steven Mark Luker, West Point; brother, Robert Ray O'Connor, West Point; a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by a sister, Frankie Earlene O'Connor Ming; brothers, Michael Daniel O'Connor, Jr. and Leroy O'Connor. Funeral Services will be held at 2 PM on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at Tisdale Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen with Bro. Chuck Moffett officiating. Burial will follow in Oddfellows Rest Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, prior to the service from 1 PM until 1:45 PM Condolences may be shared at tisdalelannmemorialfuneralhome.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.