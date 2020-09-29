Joy Odle, 69, passed away peacefully at her home on September 28, 2020. She was born October 12, 1950 to Merle and Opal Sanders. She enjoyed going to church, shopping, and watching hallmark movies alongside her fur baby, Bruiser. She also loved spending time with her grand babies and baking for her family. The family would like to thank all the nurses from Sanctuary Hospice Care for providing exceptional care. Survivors include her husband, Jerry Odle; her sisters, Debbie Pettigrew of St. Paul, NE and Gayle Fitzgerald(Lloyd) of New Albany, MS; her daughters, Mary Betts(Sam) of Tupelo, MS, Jessica Brown(Jason) of Pontotoc, MS, and Christy Putt(Adam) of Pontotoc, MS; her sons, Jon Brown(Mona) of Pontotoc, MS, Jaye Brown(Robin) of Whitesville, KY, and Doug Odle(Christina) of Jonesville, VA; and a whole slew of grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Jerry Sanders; one sister, Barbara Benefield; and one son, Jesse Brown. Due to COVID-19 there will be a private immediate family only service on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Victory Baptist Church in Pontotoc with Bro. Joel Ray and Bro. Llyod Fitzgerald officiating. The service will be Facebook Live at 12PM on Victory Baptist Church's Facebook page. Burial will be in Victory Baptist Church Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Eathan Daugherty, Sloan Henry, Travis Pound, Jamie Kincade, Douglas Adams, and Sam Jernigan.
