Robin Odle, 66 OF CORINTH, passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022, at North Ms Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, July 28th at 11am at St James Catholic Church with reading of the Mass of the Resurrection.. Visitation will be on Thursday at 10 am until Mass starts at the Narthex of St James Catholic Church. The Odle family has chosen ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME - TUPELO to be in charge of arrangements. Our family at Associated are very honored to have been chosen to serve the Odle/Glidwell family. Please visit associatedfuneral.com to leave your messages of condolences..

