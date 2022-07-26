Robin Odle, 66 OF CORINTH, passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022, at North Ms Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, July 28th at 11am at St James Catholic Church with reading of the Mass of the Resurrection.. Visitation will be on Thursday at 10 am until Mass starts at the Narthex of St James Catholic Church. The Odle family has chosen ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME - TUPELO to be in charge of arrangements. Our family at Associated are very honored to have been chosen to serve the Odle/Glidwell family. Please visit associatedfuneral.com to leave your messages of condolences..
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.