AMORY -- Ann Odom, 69, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019, at Oak Tree Manor in Amory. Services will be on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Amory Church of Christ. Visitation will be on Thursday from 11 a.m. until service time. at the church. Burial will follow at Masonic Cemetery.

