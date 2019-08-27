Elizabeth Ann Betz Odom, 69, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Oak Tree Manor in Amory. Born on December 14, 1949 in Lawrenceburg, TN, she was daughter to Chester and Carolyn Wesson Betz. Graduating Lawrenceburg Schools she also graduated from Middle Tennessee State University. She received her Juris Doctorate from Memphis State University. Ann married Terry Odom on June 13, 1971 and moved to Amory with her husband, Dr. Terry Odom in 1976. Completing the bar exam, Ann was a long time Amory attorney, with her practice always on Main Street, helping many, many clients. Retiring in December, 2015, her career spanned nearly 40 years. She genuinely cared for and about others, especially her clients. She received The Outstanding Citizenship Award for Amory in 2001. She was the President of the Mississippi School Board for many years. You could often find Ann reading, book after book. She loved to travel, making several trips to Europe and as a lover of the arts; she would often travel to New York to attend theatre productions. A member of the Amory Church of Christ, she enjoyed singing and she cherished the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. Funeral services for Ann will be on Thursday, August 29, 2019, 1 pm at the Amory Church of Christ with Minister Philip Hathcock officiating. Burial will follow in Masonic Cemetery in Amory. Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. In addition to her husband, Dr. Terry Odom, she is survived by one son, Gregory Odom of Tupelo; one daughter Betsy Odom (Kelli Connell) of Chicago, IL; one brother, Alan Betz (Teresa) of Lawrenceburg, TN; her grandchildren, Oonagh Odom and Rocko Andrew Odom; and nieces and nephews, Ches Betz and Marilee Betz Good (A.J.) She was preceded in death by her parents, and a son, Andy Odom. Pallbearers will be Tom Booth, Eli King, Zachary King, Daniel Cresap, Jeremy Thorn, and Scott "Sidekick" Morris. Visitation will be on Thursday from 11 until 12:45 p.m. at the church. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org Condolences maybe shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com
