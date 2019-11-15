NETTLETON -- DEBORAH FARMER ODOM, 59, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at North Ms Med Center in Tupelo. Services will be on a day that the family chooses to scatter Deborah's Ashes at a private location. ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER AT TUPELO, MS .

