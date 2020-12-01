Jack Dale Ohler, 93, resident of Blue Mountain and United States Navy Veteran, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the Veteran's Home in Oxford following an extended illness. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Ohler will be at 2 PM Wednesday, December 2 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Jerry Owens officiating. Personal Reflections will be given by his grandson, Josh Smith with burial to follow in Tippah Memorial Gardens. Mr. Ohler was born August 1, 1927 in Dayton Ohio, the son of the late Clarence and Nora Schmit Ohler and received his education in the Miamisburg Public School System in Ohio. A proud United States Veteran, Mr. Ohler served in the United States Naval Construction Forces , also known as "Seabee" for 30 years before retiring in 1975. After retiring from the Navy, Mr. Ohler was employed with the Mississippi Highway Department and RES Waste Management in Ripley before retiring for the second time 10 years ago. He was a member of West Ripley Church of Christ and was affectionately known as "Trapper-Jack" because of his favorite pastime of fishing and trapping. Mr. Ohler will be remembered as a wonderful, sentimental family man who enjoyed telling" tall tales", charming the ladies and sharing every opportunity with his much adored grandchildren. Visitation will be today from 1 PM to 2 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of almost 70 years, JoAnn Carter Ohler of Blue Mountain, one daughter, Bonnie Andrews (Mark) of Ripley, two sons, Jerry Ohler (Sharon Settlemires) of Blue Mountain and Jason Ohler of New Albany, eight grandchildren, Josh Smith (Molly), Mitch Smith (Kim), Meghann Edwards (Drew), Tarhyn, Ben, Jerrica, Emily and Merideth Ohler, eight great grandchildren and his loyal tea-cup poodle, "Oscar". He was also preceded in death by a brother, Lee Ohler and a grandson, Luke Ohler. The American Flag at The Ripley Funeral Home honors Mr. Ohler and all Veterans for their service to our country... GOD BLESS AMERICA!!! The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Ohler family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
