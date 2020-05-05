BOONEVILLE -- Bettye Ohrem, 78, passed away Monday, May 04, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on A private family graveside will be held by the family. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements at Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Blackland Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.