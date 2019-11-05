Linda Elaine Warren Odle, age 69 of Cleveland, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center. Born in Gary, Indiana on August 15, 1950, she was a daughter of the late James Warren and the late Sarah Irene Cummings Braddock. Mrs. Odle was retried from Tupelo Daily Journal as a carrier and was a member of Verona Methodist Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed time with family, talking on the phone, and trips to Wal-Mart. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Paul Murray Odle; son, Jeffery Lynn Warren; brother, David Paul Worcester. Surviving are daughter and son-in-law, Julie & Micheal Douglas Hicks of Cleveland; grandchildren, Coty Micheal Hicks of Cleveland, Alyssa Rayne Hicks of Milton, FL, Taylor Christian McClure of Prairieville, LA, and Sarah Christine Warren of California; siblings, Jimmy Lamar Warren of Aurora, IN, Charles Anthony (Ethel) Warren of Terry, MS, Teresa (Andrew) McClure Prairieville, MS, Tommy Dale (Loretta) Worcester of Tupelo, MS, Sherri (Grady) Kent of Pearl, MS, Lori Irene Braddock of Conyers. No formal services are planned at this time. An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.habershamcrematory.com. Habersham Crematory (678-617-2210) of Cornelia is in charge of arrangements.
