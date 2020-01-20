BOONEVILLE -- Bobby Dean Olive, 54, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020, at Home in Booneville. Services will be on Tuesday January 21, 2020 at Kesler Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 3:00 until service time

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.