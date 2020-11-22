Belle Olive Tapp, 75, passed away on November 21, 2020 at her home. She was owner and operator of Belle's and Bows florist. Her world revolved around her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of Eastern Star and Dry Creek Baptist Church. She was known by all that knew her for her kindness, love, big heart, big smile and big opinion. You never left without wondering what she had on her mind. There will never be another "Belle". Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Mike Johnson and Bro. Richard Anglin officiating. Burial will be in the Dry Creek cemetery. She is survived by her daughter, Kim Barker West (Jaret Taylor) of Baldwyn; (2) sons, Ray Alexander of Baldwyn and Tim Barker of Booneville; she had (6) grandchildren, Kayla Franks (Chad), Kylie Blackett (Victor), B. J. Alexander, Jessie Barker and she helped raise two grandchildren, Jenna- Wade and Jayce West; (4) great-grandchildren, Westin, Brylee, Grace and Oliver; brother, Gerald Olive of Dry Creek special niece, Sandra Stroupe; host of other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Amanda Holmes Olive; (6) sisters and (5) brothers. Pallbearers will Ryan Ericksen, Brett Waters, Jeff Webb, Anthony Voyles, Matt Hopkins and B. J. Lindsey. Honorary pallbearers will be Earl Stone, Donny Potts, Randy Potts. Visitation will be Monday evening from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
