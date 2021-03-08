Amory—Brandy Nichole Hadaway Oliver, 41, entered into heaven on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at the University of Alabama in Birmingham. Born on August 1, 1979 in Amory, she was a daughter of Eddie Hadaway and Lisa Jones. Brandy was a graduate of Hatley High School and finished her education earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Medical Management. She met and married her best friend, Gregory A. Oliver on January 5, 2009. Together they shared two daughters and two precious grandchildren. She was so proud when she was named Nana. Brandy was a very outgoing and good natured individual. She was a beautiful Southern lady who loved the Lord and her family. She faithfully attended Forward Church where she was baptized into God's Kingdom. During her lifetime, she was employed at many places. Lastly, she was the office manager for Encore. She loved to listen to Elvis Presley and was a member of the Elvis Fan Club. She also liked to listen to the 80's Rock and Roll. Her greatest enjoyment was keeping her grandchildren and playing with her dogs. Two of her favorite pastimes were to work crossword puzzles and read various magazines and books. Her presence will be dearly missed by her soulmate, family and friends yet they know that she is no longer in pain and is completely healed. The memories made over the years will live on in her loved ones' hearts. Left behind to cherish her memories are her husband, Gregory A. Oliver; Daughters: Courtney Raymond (Josh), Amory and Bri Hurley (Devan), Amory; Grandchildren: Aria & Sutton Haze; her parents, Eddie Hadaway (Kelly), Amory, Lisa Jones, Amory; Brothers: Phillip Hadaway (Jennifer), Amory, Brad Hadaway, Amory, Ethan Hadaway, Shannon; Grandparents, Joyce King, Amory and her niece and nephew, Anna & Tage Hadaway. Brandy was preceded in death by her grandparents: Charles M. and Eloise Stoddard Jones and Charles Hadaway; Billy Oliver and Mary Lou Palmer Oliver White. A Celebration of Life service for Brandy will be at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home with Bro. Greg Huguley officiating. Burial will follow in Greenbrier Cemetery in Becker. Pallbearers will be Phillip Hadaway, Brad Hadaway, Terry Jones, Devan Hurley, Josh Raymond. Visitation for Brandy Oliver will be on Tuesday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 PM at the funeral home.
