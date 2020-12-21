George Owen Oliver, 66, of Nettleton, passed away, December 19, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born June 29, 1954 to Aaron Oliver and Lois Tucker Harring. He was a proud Army Veteran. He served in the United States Army with the 101st Airborne. He was a loving husband, father, and most importantly a proud papp aw. He was a member of New Vision Church in Nettleton, MS. He was a true believer in his Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. He always had a joke and a smile for everyone he met. If you knew him, you loved him and you never had to question his love for you. He is survived by his wife Virginia Oliver; four children, Nicole Wilson (Ryan) of Smithville, Monique Gann (Nathan) of Plantersville, Crystal Burleson of Nettleton, and Adam Oliver (Courtney) of Nettleton; two sisters, Ruby Geary and Carolyn Cappuzzello (Mario); eleven grandchildren, Nick Lamb (Ashley), Zachary Lamb (Stephanie), Courtney N. Oliver, Cory Alexander (Andria), Christopher Frost (Heather), Hope Harper (Hunter), Dustin Clippard (Amber), Samantha Clippard, Blaylin Oliver, Noah Oliver, and Reid Dahlem; twelve great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Jr. Oliver and Mike Oliver Visitation will be from 5:00PM to 7:00PM Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Lee Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 2:00PM Wednesday, December 23, 2020 Lee Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. Jesse Strider officiating. Entombment will follow in Lee Memorial Park with Military Honors. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
