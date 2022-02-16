Alton Lee Oliver, 73, crossed over into the Promised Land from NMMC-Gilmore Hospital in Amory after a brief illness. Born Nov. 3, 1948 in the Shannon area to the late Lester Oliver, Sr. and Corrine Robbins Oliver, Lee attended Shannon Schools and enlisted in the U. S. Army during the Vietnam War. He served his country faithfully and was honorable discharged with the rank of E-4. Lee chose to lateral to the Mississippi Army National Guard where he served for over 20 years. Lee became a Deputy Sheriff/Jailer for the Chickasaw County Sheriff's office and served the City of Okolona as a fireman for many years ultimately retiring from public service. He was a master small engine mechanic and repaired hundreds of lawn mowers and other equipment for the public. A service celebrating Lee's life, with military honors, will take place at 2 PM Today Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 at the Okolona Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Dempsey Rowland officiating. Burial will follow in the Oliver family plot at Old Union Cemetery west of Shannon. Visitation will be from 11 AM-service time today only at Holland-Okolona Chapel. Lee leaves behind a daughter, Marlena Oliver of Okolona, 2 sons, Johnathan Oliver of Tupelo & Bradley (Chasity) Oliver of Saltillo, a grandson, Aiden Oliver, a brother, Curtis (Doris) Oliver of Hattiesburg, MS, 2 sisters, Sue (Carl) Barrett of Tampa, FL, Lynda (Larry) Davis of Wesley Chapel, FL, many nieces & nephews and his beloved lifetime friend, Patricia (Ott) Pugh. Lee was superseded in death by his parents, Lester Sr and Corrine Oliver, brother, Lester Oliver Jr, sisters, Diann Oliver Robbins, Jannette Oliver Metzmeier & Annette Oliver Pelt. Rest in Peace, Lee, you are loved by so many and will forever be in our hearts! You were a true Hero!
