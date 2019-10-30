Lena Mae Oliver, 92, died Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at River Place Nursing Center in Amory, MS. She was born February 24, 1927 in Hamilton, MS to Walter Lee Seely and Annie Mae Berry Seely. She was a life long resident of Hamilton, Ms. Ms Oliver was the owner of Oliver's Dairy Bar which later became Sam's Drive-Inn. She was the last living charter member of Fig Hill Church in Hamilton, MS. Services will be Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Fig Hill Church at 2:00 P.M. with Bro. Ricky Kendrick, Bro. Terry Edwards and Bro. Don Rouse officiating. Burial will be in Center Hill Cemetery. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include two daughters Patsy Oliver Willis of Hamilton, MS and Vickie Oliver Holman (Mike) of Hamilton, MS; one sister Pauline House of Hamilton; three grandchildren Kristan Truelove (Steven) of Hamilton, Spencer Holman (Ann) of Cleveland, MS and Kevin Willis, (Beth) of Ocala, FL and eight great grandchildren Will Truelove, Sam Truelove, Hayes Holman, Reed Holman, Aaron Reeves, Ethan Chambers, Mary Elise Mazzaferro, and Kiera Mazzaferro. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Sam Grady Oliver, one son Steve Oliver, three sisters Renda Stahl, Myrtle Brown and Marie Otts and four brothers Arvel Seely, Roy Seely, Walker Seely, and Walter Seely, Jr. Pallbearers will be grandchildren and great grandchildren. Visitation will be Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Fig Hill Church from 11:00 A.M. until service time. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
