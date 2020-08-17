Errik Skyler Oliver, 22, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 in Quincy. He was born on June 8, 1998 in Amory to Charles Eric Oliver and Elisabeth Williams Oliver. A 2016 graduate of Amory High School, he competed in the Skills USA Competition with the Amory Vocational Center, and was currently working as a welder at Bolzoni Auramo in Sulligent where he was a hard worker. Skyler was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed all things hunting and fishing. He took great pride in his pickup truck and was satisfied wearing blue jeans and boots, and his cap and sunglasses. He enjoyed life to the fullest and displayed true friendship having a listening ear willing to help anyone who called. Anyone who knew him could see he had a heart of gold and had countless friends. He knew the importance of family and loved to spend time with them especially his little brother and attended Hamilton Revival Center with his father and Greenbrier United Methodist Church with his mother. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home with Bro. Shawn Hile officiating. Burial will follow in Hatley Cemetery. Survivors include his father, Eric Oliver of Amory; his mother, Elisabeth Williams Oliver; one brother, Cade Oliver of Amory; his aunts and uncles, Daniel and Kelly Williams of Wren, Jason and Kayla Hood of Smithville, Kay Oliver of Amory, Susie Oliver of Fulton, Joe and Joan Oliver of Hamilton, Mary Jo Huffman of Petal, and Butch and Vickie Palmer of Smithville; grandmother, Sue Oliver of Hamilton, cousins, Nikki Sandifer, Micah Huffman, Tanner Palmer, Natalie Jane Hood, Mary Haley Hood, Camden Hood, Owen Williams, Ann Marie Taylor, Braden Williams, Colton Williams, Carlisle Hood, Briggs Hood, Bennett Hood, Blake Carlisle, Dawn Gray, Alicia Carlisle, Christopher Oliver, Damon Oliver, Patrick Oliver, Blake Oliver, Matthew Oliver, and Taylor Oliver. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Larry and Janice Williams; Rita Hood; paternal grandparents, Charles and Patricia Oliver; and uncles, Robert Huffman, Larry Wayne Oliver and Christopher Oliver. Pallbearers will be James Jones, Caleb Robertson, Brandon Brown, Austin Causey, Jordan Panel, Devin Flynn, Victor Vega, Nathan Bentley, and Bailey Doolittle. Visitation will be on Tuesday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com
