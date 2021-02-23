Ollie Earl “Poon” Moore, Jr. 65, passed away Monday, February 8, 2021 after a long battle with cancer. He was born November 23, 1955 in Monroe County to Ollie Earl and Juanita Moore, Sr. He was the only child. His expressed faith was Methodist. Later in life, he became more interested in “the truth” according to the Holy Bible and how to get into God’s kingdom as written in Revelation 22:14.
He graduated from Nettleton High School, where he played football and was an honor roll student. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #742. He was also a member of the Elk’s Club that participated in providing eye glasses and groceries to the needy during the holidays. He worked as a bartender at the popular Elk’s Club in past times. He was a bartending enthusiast who had an exquisite eye for bartending perspectives and the hospitality of the business. People will also remember him from Aircap, Richards Furniture, and Quality Discount Foods.
He thoroughly enjoyed racing cars and motorcycles. His 1977/78 Z-28 Camaro and custom navy blue ‘88 Monte Carlo SS were two of his most favorite cars he owned. I know he’d want to mention the gleaming white Thunderbird with leather cranberry interior and white wall tires. He also enjoyed hunting. His grandchildren loved to hear him tell the story about the time he went rabbit hunting by himself. Of course, he told this story with all excitement. He was around 16, he shot a rabbit and the wounded rabbit ran into the hollow of a tree. He reached in to drag him out, and “bam!” a snake bit his hand. He said he dropped the rabbit and the gun and ran for his life out of the woods. His hand swelled twice the size, but grateful to God, it was not a poisonous snake. Most of all, he loved being in the company of family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather Herman “Pete” McMorris. He is survived by his daughters, Alicia Gordon of Tupelo, Jessica (Hershall) Hunter of Tupelo, his son, D’Army Willis of Clarksdale, MS, two special daughters Sonji Gordon of Tupelo, and Valerie (Charles) McCrimmon of Cary, North Carolina, his uncle, Thomas Johnson and aunts Arnetta “Sister” Baker and Bobbie Ford, and a host of grandchildren, cousins, and other relatives. Graveside service will be Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Oddfellows Okolona Cemetery, Okolona, MS. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need”
