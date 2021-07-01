Lori Dee Olson, 65, resident of New Albany, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. A private family service honoring the life of Ms.Olson will be at a later date. Burial will follow at later date in California. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care. Lori was born on April 12, 1956 in Oregon to the late Lloyd Donald and Peggy Joyce Sutter Hughes. She received her education in the California Public School System and served as a seamstress for much of her life. An avid reader who enjoyed the outdoors and beach, Ms. Olson had been a resident of New Albany for a number of years where she was an active member of The Apostolic Church. She found much pleasure participating in numerous church activities that included the children's balloon festival. Survivors include two sisters, Glenda Jo Aguirre of Apple Valley, CA and Jody Lynn Christian of Garden Grove, CA and a brother, Ronald Lee Hughes of Hilo, HI. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Wayne Hughes. The family request that memorials be made to Union County Humane Society P.O. Box 116 New Albany, MS 38652. The staff of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Olson family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
