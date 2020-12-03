Henry Oneal Wolfe, 85, passed away peacefully at North Mississippi Medical Center on Saturday, November 28, 2020. He was born October 5, 1935 on the family's farm near Hickory Flat, the second son of Coran Carlie Wolfe and Evielue Dickey Wolfe. He attended Hickory Flat High School where he was a varsity basketball player and graduated in 1955. He married his high school sweetheart, Elouise Austin, on March 16, 1955 at Central Avenue Church of Christ in Memphis, Tenn. The first year they were married they lived on the farm and on February 26, 1956 they were blessed by the birth of their precious daughter and only child, Charlotte Ann. In 1958 they moved to Holly Springs where the couple worked at Fryling Electric, a local factory. In 1960, he was drafted into the U.S. Army, going for basic training at Fort Jackson, S. C. and then went to ordnance school at APG, Md. Upon completion of training there, he was sent overseas where he served with 13th Engineers Hq. Co. at Camp Casey in Korea. Returning to his family in Holly Springs in 1962, he returned to his factory job until 1964 when he began a law enforcement career which was to last more than 30 years with the State of Mississippi, first with the Motor Vehicle Comptroller and then with the State Tax Commission when MVC duties were transferred to the STC. He worked at most of the weight stations in the state through the years in addition to the portable scales and finally as supervisor for the Northern District before retiring in 1994. He also served as an auxiliary officer for the Holly Springs Police Department. After retiring, he and his wife built a small house at the "end of Wolfe Road,' and moved back to their farm property where he took it upon himself to try to save all the abandoned and/or abused dogs that were cruelly dumped near their home. Many were kept as their own pets in kennels they built to keep the "babies" safe. Forever homes were found for others with the help of their veterinarian at All Animal Hospital in Tupelo, nearby no-kill shelters and animal rights activists. The family estimated that hundreds of dogs had passed through their care during the past 26 years. When chided for spending so much energy, time and money on dogs, Mr. Wolfe always said that God put everyone here for a purpose and that was his - caring for and loving dogs that were neglected and treated with cruelty. Some were rescued as barely weaned pups and lived long happy lives with the Wolfes, eventually being buried in their memory garden with proper stones to mark their resting places. One vet told him that 10 years was a long life for a dog but added "you take such good care of your animals that they probably will live to be 20!" And, indeed, two did reach 17 and others passed at age 15. He was a member of the Church of Christ, Post 5697 Veterans of Foreign Wars, Benton County Forestry Association and Benton County Soil and Water Conservation District. He also served on the board of directors of the Oaklimeter and tried always to be a good steward of the land and environment. After being strong and active for most of his life, his last years were plagued by multiple health issues, though he cared for his dogs as long as he could hobble from kennel to kennel. When he could no longer manage their care, he had someone to come and take care of them daily under his supervision. He enjoyed watching his 30 or so deer, squirrels and coons every day from his kitchen table, as well as hummingbirds and all sorts of critters. He had an abundance of cats and kittens roaming the farm, but his special fur babies were Tippy (Tip O'Neill) and Bubba, who lived with him in the house. He is survived by his daughter, Charlotte Ann Wolfe of Fulton; one brother, Robert Coran Wolfe (Robbie) of Corinth; four nephews, Robert Eugene Henry (Wendy) of Pope, William Horick Austin Henry, Joel Wolfe (Nita) of Corinth, Alan (Brenda) Wolfe, Fairfield Bay, Ark.; three nieces, Linda Bradley (Chris), Kathy Bradley, and Mary Patterson (Jeff), all of Corinth; 10 great-nephews and -nieces; four great-great-nephews and -nieces; and many cousins and friends. Preceding him in death were his wife of almost 64 years, Elouise Austin Wolfe; his parents; grandparents, John Henry and Rebecca Ferguson Wolfe and Phillip and Cordelia Littlejohn Dickey. Graveside services were held Wednesday, December 2, at 2 p.m. at Hardin Chapel Cemetery in Fulton with Bro. Steve Shappley officiating. Visitation was held Wednesday at Holly Springs Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to noon. Holly Springs Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers were Don Taylor, Ricky Pipkin, Glenn Cossitt, Sid Ayres, James Smith and Roy Cook. Memorials may be made to: For the Love of Paws, 19 TB Way, Mantachie, MS 38855.
