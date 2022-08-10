Susan Virginia West O'Quinn, 71, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at the North Mississippi Medical Center after a brief illness. A Lee County native and lifelong resident, Susan was born October 29, 1950 to Herman and Frances West. She worked in Ripley at Timber Hills as a medical transcriptionist for several years. Susan adored animals, especially her cats. She also enjoyed sewing, working in her yard, and camping. Susan leaves behind her husband of nearly 23 years, Jeff O'Quinn of Mooreville; step-son, Patrick O'Quinn and wife, Brandy of Tupelo; three grandchildren, Kaley, Hanna, and Caleb; a brother, Eddie West and wife, Patsy; sister-in-law, Barbara Aquirre and husband, Phillip; and two brothers-in-law, Greg O'Quinn and wife, Tina and Clifton O'Quinn and wife, Kim. Graveside services honoring Susan's memory will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Lee Memorial Park with Rev. Ricky Young officiating. Visitation will be 1 until 2 p.m. at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Memorials may be made to the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
