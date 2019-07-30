MARIETTA, GA FORMERLY OF OXFORD, MS -- Corine Orange, 98, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, at A.G. Rhodes Health & Rehab in Marietta . Services will be on Friday August 2, 2019 11:00 a.m. at Clear Creek M.B. Church Oxford, MS. Visitation will be on Thursday August 1, 2019 5:00 - 7:00 at Serenity-Williams Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Clear Creek Cemetery . Serenity Williams Funeral Home in charge of Services .

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.