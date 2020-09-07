Elouise Cockrell Orear, 80, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was born April 4, 1940 to the late Reggie Guy Cockrell and the late Edna Bethay Cockrell in Fulton. She retired from Moore's Meat plant after 30 years of service and was a member of Northside Baptist Church. Elouise enjoyed listening to music, dancing, and spending time with her family and friends. Funeral services will be at 12:00 pm on Wednesday September 9, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Keith Thomas, and Mike Deaton officiating. Burial will be in Sandy Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm on Wednesday September 9, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her son; Johnny Paul (Rachel) Rogers of Fulton, step-son; Ricky (Phyllis) Orear of Fulton, brother; Billy Cockrell of Burnsville, grandchildren;, Joana (Rob Holley) Rogers, Breana (Nick) Rogers, Tabitha (Justin) Rogers, Shea (Nathan) Bennett, Tiffany Cunningham, and 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; Basil Lubert Orear, and her parents; Reggie Guy and Edna Cockrell. Pallbearers will be Gary Sullivan, Roy Adams, Elton Warren, Bill Jones, Billy Johnson, and Wesley Graham. Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Kilgore, Eddie Kilgore, Jason Kilgore, and Jessie Kilgore. Memorials can be made to: Sanctuary Hospice House, 5159 W. Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38801 Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.