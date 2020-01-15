Letha Ray "Little Sis" Orff, 88, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born June 3, 1931, to Claude and Lillie Mae Michael. She was a waitress for Valley Supper Club and then worked as a secretary for St. Catherine's Hospital in Kenosha, Wisconsin. She was a member of Carolina United Methodist Church. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, working crossword puzzles and spending time with her family. A Celebration of Life service will be at 3:00 P.M. Thursday, January 16, 2020, at McMillian Funeral Home with Rev. M.J. Pope officiating. Burial will be in Gaston Cemetery. She is survived by one son, Robert Orff; one daughter, Nancy Orff; one sister-in-law, Betty Michael; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Gene Orff in 1977; her parents; three brothers, Bill Michael, Jim Michael and Dick Michael; and five sisters, Elsie Surratt, Claudine Eaton, Speed Adams, Julia "Big Sis" Nichols her twin, and Betty Sue White. Pallbearers are her nephews. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
