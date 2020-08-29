Betty Cameron Orman, 53, resident of the Walnut Community, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on Friday morning, August 28, 2020 following a month long illness. A Graveside Service will be at 2 PM Sunday, August 30 in the County Line Cemetery near Walnut with Bro. Tim Watson officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, August 30 from 12 noon to 1:30 PM in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Born November 27, 1966 in Ripley, Betty is the daughter of Barbara Ann Barns Cameron of Walnut and the late William Roy Cameron, Jr. She was a 1983 graduate of Walnut High School and was a long distance trucking operator for the Longistics Transportation Company in Olive Branch, MS before retiring for health reasons. A Christian, Betty developed many friends during her many road trips. She enjoyed the outdoors that included gardening, fishing and flowers. Her favorite pastime was coloring. In addition to her mother, survivors include two children, Tonya and Christopher Beasley, both of Chalybeate, one sister, Lisa Jenkins (Samuel) of Caledonia, five grandchildren, Shannon, Alexis, Johnny Lee and Alexander Pedigo and Tyler Beasley , a great grandson, Ashton Lee "Spud" Vickers and a half sister Tammy Cameron. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Teresa K. Caldwell and a brother, Johnny Ray Cameron. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Betty's family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
