Our beloved wife, mother, sister, nanny and friend, Jean Barber Orman, 61, lifetime resident of Tippah County, went home to be with our Lord Friday morning, January 17, 2020 at the Baptist Memorial Hospital in Southaven surrounded by her loving family. A Celebration of Life Service will be at 2 PM Monday, January 20 at Falkner Baptist Church with Bro. Jeff Moore and Bro. Titus Mathis officiating. Burial will follow in Antioch Cemetery near Ripley. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mrs. Orman was born April 13, 1958 in Tippah County, the daughter of the late Dewey and Rosie Barber. She received her education in the Ripley Public School System and was married April 16, 1976 to her devoted husband, Eddie D. Orman who survives. A devout Christian, Mrs. Orman was a member of Falkner Baptist Church. A homemaker throughout her life, she was employed as a nurseing assistant in earlier years for Resthaven Rehabilitation Center and Diversicare. She was currently employed with Barkley's Cleaners in Ripley as long as her health permitted. Mrs. Orman had a zest for life and will be remembered for her outgoing personality, the love she had for her family and the many friendships she made. Her pleasures included gardening and caring for her pets. Visitation will begin at 3 PM today and will continue until service time Monday at Falkner Baptist Church. In addition to her husband of 43 years, she leaves two daughters, Amanda Barkley (Terry) and Ashley Barkley (Colby) both of Falkner, one sister, Lois Watson (Gary) of Falkner, three brothers, Hank Barber (Carrie), Richard Barber (Margaret) and Greg Barber, all of Ripley, her five wonderful grandchildren, Nicole, Miranda, Allen,Carlin and Abby Barkley and one great granddaughter, Isabella Smithy. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Miranda Renea Orman. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Orman family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
