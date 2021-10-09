Our beloved daughter, mother, sister, aunt and friend, Kristy Weeks Orman, 43, resident of Ripley, passed away peacefully Thursday evening, October 7, 2021 at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence, AL. Funeral Services remembering the life of Kristy will be at 11 AM Monday, October 11 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Shawn Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Dumas Cemetery. Kristy was born April 19, 1978 in Tippah County and is the daughter of Ann Hill Adair (Garry) of Ripley and the late William Weeks. A graduate of Pine Grove High School, Kristy was a homemaker throughout her life. A Christian, Kristy adored her family and loved every opportunity that was shared with them. She enjoyed diamond painting and the outdoors that included riding four wheelers and fishing in her uncle's pond. Kristy will be missed by her family and friends and they will strive to live life to the fullest to honor her memory. Visitation will be from 9 AM to 11 AM Monday, October 11 at The Ripley Funeral Home. Loving memories will also continue to be shared by her son, Deven Harris (Laura) of Ripley, a sister, Lisa Noe of Ripley, her step brother, Vince Adair of Ripley, one niece, Kacey Rowland (Julius) of Dumas and a great niece and nephew. The family request that memorials be directed to The American Stroke Foundation at www.americanstroke.org. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Kristy's family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
