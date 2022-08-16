Purchase Access

Lilyth Amalie "Lily" Orman was born directly and safely into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, August 13, 2022. She was the infant daughter of Elizabeth Gann and Joshua Orman. She will forever be remembered in the hearts of every family member who loved her from the first moment. Though they are heartbroken at her loss, they take comfort in the truth that Lily will only know the joys of heaven rather than the pain of this earthly life. Lily is survived by her parents, Elizabeth Gann of Nettleton and Josh Orman of Mantachie; her brothers, Sebastian Bocaranda and Remington Gann; sister, Hailey Duke; grandparents, Jayne Southerland of Memphis, Tennessee, Jimmy Dale Gann and Felicia Gann of Nettleton; aunt, Jessica Orman; uncle, John Michael Orman (Kayla); cousins, Katlynn and Alex Orman and Kennedy and River Romans. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, James Michael Orman; and great-grandmothers Barbara Orman Barachkov and Daisy Gardner. Graveside services will be held at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery. W.E. Pegues has been entrusted with the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.

