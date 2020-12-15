Lucy Pauline Orman passed away, Monday, December 14,2020 at her home in Ripley, MS. She was born on June 27, 1930 to Arthur and Mary Coley Smith of Ashland, MS. She was a member of Mt. View Baptist Church. She (known to all as Mamaw) was survived by one son, Eddie Orman (Wanda) and a daughter, Linda Hurt (Rickey) both of Ripley, MS; four grandchildren: Willie Hurt (Shannon) of Ripley, MS, Jonathan Orman (Erika) of Mt Juliet, TN, Kevin Orman (Savannah) of Ripley, MS and Mallory Freeman (Stephen) of Ripley, MS; nine great-grandchildren: Carson Paine, McKinah Hurt, Tucker Orman, Madlynn Hurt, Hadlee Freeman, Luke Stewart, Levi Orman, Mary Bradley Freeman and Will Hurt; and two special caregivers: Teolda Bryant and Brenda Bain. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Orman, one grandson, Brad Hurt, two brothers, S.A. Smith and James F. Smith, and her parents. Pallbearers will be Willie Hurt, Jonathan Orman, Kevin Orman and Stephen Freeman. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic the family has chosen a private family graveside service which will be Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at 11:00 AM with Bro.Michael Baker officiating. Expressions of sympathy for the Orman Family may be sent to www.mcbridefuneralhome.com.
