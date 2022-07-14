Mable "Jean" Orman, 87, passed away, on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Dugan Memorial Home, in West Point. Ms. Orman was born January 26, 1935, Oktibbeha County, the daughter of the late Mack Rushing and Minnie Mavis Froshour Rushing. After her mother's death, she was raised by her aunt, Pearly Ruth Froshour Elliot, of St. Louis, MO. Ms. Orman was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, West Point. In her early years, she worked at KnickerbockerManufacturing inWest Point. She later returned to school and earned her degree as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She worked as an LPN in the emergency room at the hospital in Aberdeen, MS for several years. She also helped transfer patients, riding with them in the ambulance. She later worked at the West Point Nursing Home and at Dugan Memorial Home, both in West Point. Ms. Orman was married twice - first to Ivis Blackwell, and then to Charles Orman, both of whom preceded her in death. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her aunt, Pearly Elliot; brother, Charles L. "Sam" Rushing; and son-in-law, Dale Strickland. Survivors include her children: Russell Blackwell (Tina) of Medina, TN, Teresa Strickland of West Point, MS and Mark Orman of West Point, MS. Ms. Orman had 9 Grandchildren: Ashley Jae (Robby), Tonya Staten (Michael), Brittany Orman, Allen Orman, Steven Orman, Shannon Blackwell, Melanie Monaghan (Mark), Lee Jolly (Rachel), Mary Thomason (Colby), and 18 great-grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Russell Blackwell, Shannon Blackwell, Harrison Klutts, Robby Jae, Michael Staten, and Colby Thomason. Honorary Pallbearers are: Ray & Betty Crane, Traci Ruth, the Nurses & Staff of The Windsor Place, and the Nurses & Staff of Dugan Memorial Home. A private family graveside service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in West Point, MS, with burial to follow. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.